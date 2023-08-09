DeSantis suspends a second state attorney; claims neglect of duty by official in 9th Judicial Circuit

Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended state attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit for what he said was neglect of her duty to prosecute crime in that jurisdiction.

File / WGCU Monique Worrell

A release from the governor's office Wednesday morning said Worrell’s "practices and policies have too often allowed violent criminals to escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct, thereby endangering the innocent civilians of Orange and Osceola counties."

The Governor has the authority to suspend a state officer under Article IV, Section 7 of the Florida Constitution. The Governor has appointed former judge Andrew Bain to serve as State Attorney for the duration of the suspension.

It was the second suspension of a state attorney by the governor in a little over a past year; DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren on Aug. 4, 2022.

A challenge of the suspension by Warren was unsuccessful despite a federal judge saying that the governor's suspension did violate the state Constitution but the judge said he did not have the authority to reinstate the official.

