Boil water advisory set for Burnt Store service area in Charlotte Co.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has declared a precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Burnt Store service area due to a 10-inch water main repair. The affected customers will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Affected Customers: 3200 through 3280 South Shore Dr.; Time System below 20 psi: 5 Hrs. 30 Min.

Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice. The department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used. We apologize for the inconvenience.

For information, contact Thomas A. Hill at 941-764-4300 or Tom.Hill@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

