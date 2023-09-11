Captiva panel meeting Tuesday on county lifting height restrictions

The Captiva Community Panel will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday via Zoom to hear panel reaction to last week’s Lee County Commission vote to lift height restrictions on Captiva were lifted.

The commission vote will allow South Seas Island Resort to request zoning changes that would increase the density on the barrier island.

A press release from the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation Monday claimed the outcome of the votes did not reflect the desires of the community, "as demonstrated by the thousands of voices raised in opposition to these changes."

Lee County Commissioner Kevin Ruane was the only dissenting vote on the board.



The SCCF said it and its partners were evaluating next steps to effectively protect the unique and sensitive nature of the sanctuary barrier islands.

More information will be disseminated this week addressing the group's concerns and how those interested can help.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.