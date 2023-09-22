Notice of water main break, outage in Lehigh Acres system

An 8- inch water main break in Lehigh Acres caused by a third-party bore contractor Friday, has affected nearly 2,000 customers and prompted an ensuing boil water alert.

Some 1,941 customer connections along Beth Stacey Boulevard and Homestead Road between Beth Stacey and Alabama are without service. This includes the Presbyterian Homes, Ibis Landing, Copperhead Communities, the Business District (Winn Dixie, Publix, Microtel and Quality Inn) as well as the Sheriff's subn-station and Hope Hospice.

Crews are on site and the break has been isolated. Restoration of services is expected by 8 p.m.

Once services are restored, water samples will be collected and taken to a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory. All affected customers will be under a boil water advisory.

The FGUA provides a Boil Water Notice Advisory under Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) requirements in the event that water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in the service area. In the meantime, the FGUA advises that all water used for drinking or cooked be boiled. A rolling boil for a period of one minute is sufficient to ensure the water is free of possible bacteria or viruses. Alternatively, bottled water may be used.

For additional information or updates, FGUA customers may contact the FGUA Lehigh Acres Utility Systems Customer Service Office at (239) 368-1615 or visit the FGUA web site at www.fgua.com the Outages and Notices Page.

