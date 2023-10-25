Homebuyers Summit to offer insights into purchase of a home

The Housing Authority of Fort Myers will host a Homebuyers Summit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 offering insight from industry professionals, real estate agents, and mortgage lenders on how to successfully purchase a home.

The free Saturday Summit offers opportunities to explore a range of properties on the market as well as teach about financing, negotiation strategies, and home inspection essentials.

Participants will be able to build connections with local experts, as well as network and learn from others’ experiences.

“We are so grateful to our partners for helping us provide this opportunity to both first-time homebuyers and seasoned homeowners,” said Marcia Davis, executive director of The Housing Authority. “Our goal is to increase access to stable housing, and we hope that the public will take advantage of this Summit and the resources that will be available.”

Partners of the Housing Authority at the event will include Suncoast Credit Union, Busey Bank, Tomasso Mortgage, Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, and Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties.

The Summit will be at Housing Authority’s administration building boardroom, 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way.

