Two from Fort Myers appointed to 20th Circuit, county judge posts

Two Fort Myers attorneys have been appointed to positions in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court and Lee County Court.

Andrew Marcus, of Fort Myers, will serve as a judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court.

Marcus has been the managing shareholder at the Law Office of Andrew P. Marcus, P.A. since 2018. Previously, he was a Shareholder at Gray Robinson, P.A.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and his juris doctor from the University of Miami.

Marcus fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donald Mason.

Kimberly Bocelli, of Fort Myers, will serve as a judge on the Lee County Court.

Bocelli has served as a general magistrate for Lee County since 2015. Previously, she was an Associate Attorney at Roetzel & Andress, LPA.

She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Bocelli fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Erik Leontiev.

