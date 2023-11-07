Lee Commissioners select Mike Greenwell as Chairman; Kevin Ruane as Vice Chairman

The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday selected District 5 Commissioner Mike Greenwell to serve as Board Chairman for the coming year and District 1 Commissioner Kevin Ruane to serve as vice chairman.

The Board selects a chairman annually in November from among the five commissioners. Commissioner Greenwell previously served as vice chairman.

Commissioner Greenwell was appointed to the Board by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022. Commissioner Ruane was elected to the board in 2020.

For complete biographies of all members of the Lee Board of County Commissioners, including “Meet the Commissioner” videos, visit www.leegov.com/bocc.

