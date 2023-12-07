Collier County precinct and polling location changes made for 2024

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will begin mailing new voter information cards this week to approximately 37,000 Collier County voters who will see changes to their polling location during the 2024 elections.

The below changes were made due to rising population growth and to improve voter flow in the polling place on Election Day.

A part of Precinct 101 has been moved into Precinct 103



A part of Precinct 159 has been moved into Precinct 101



Precincts 190, 193 and 194 on Marco Island have all been adjusted to balance the voting population



A part of Precinct 418 will be moved into Precinct 428



A part of Precinct 428 will be moved into Precinct 430



A part of Precinct 593 was moved into Precinct 595



Additional modifications include changes to the polling locations for the following precincts:

Precinct 142 will move from Marco Presbyterian Church to Isles of Capri Community Center and Precinct 462 will move from Moorings Presbyterian Church to St. John’s Episcopal Church – both locations temporarily relocated during the 2022 General Election due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

Precinct 193 will move from Mackle Park to Wesley United Methodist Church

Precinct 310 will move from North Naples Baptist Church to St. Monica’s Episcopal Church

Precinct 324 will move from Parkway Life Church to Naples Ward LDS Church

Precinct 418 will move from Quail Run Gulf Club to Humane Society Naples

Precinct 430 will move from Salvation Army to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

Precinct 593 was split into two precincts and voters who were moved into Precinct 595 will now vote at the Ave Maria Master Association

All voters affected by the above changes will receive a new voter information card. Voters are also encouraged to review their information by visiting www.CollierVotes.gov or by calling (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

“We encourage voters to review their new voter information cards before they vote on Election Day or visit our website where they can look up their assigned precinct.” – Melissa R. Blazier, Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

