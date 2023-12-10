© 2023 WGCU News
Barbara Petersen on the fight for access to Florida's public records

WGCU | By Dara Kam/News Service of Florida
Published December 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST
News Service of Florida
/
WGCU

Perhaps no one has been more of an advocate for Floridians’ access to public records over the past few decades than Barbara Petersen, executive director and co-founder of the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Barbara Petersen has long been a champion for Floridians’ access to public records from their government.

Now the executive director of the Florida Center for Government Accountability talks with News Service of Florida's Dara Kam on her Deeper Dive podcast on how her team of investigative journalists uncovered records related to an accusation of sexual assault against the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, her fears about the future of "Government in the Sunshine" and much more.

Listen here

