Collier Co. clerk urges submitting official records by noon Dec. 26 to guarantee 2023 recording date

With the end of the year quickly approaching, Collier County residents are urged to submit any documents for recording by noon on December 26, to ensure they are officially recorded in 2023.

Clerk and Comptroller Crystal K. Kinzel said that due to the holiday schedule and end-of-year rush to record documents, her office cannot guarantee that documents submitted after noon on December 26 will be officially recorded in 2023.

Documents can be e-recorded from your home or office with a pre-established account. Residents can contact a deputy clerk at the main courthouse or one of the Clerk’s nine satellite offices located around the county for assistance. When filing real estate deeds, be aware of a new process for recording deeds, which will start on Jan. 1, 2024.

Currently, two witness signatures are required on all deeds, along with the name of each witness to be legibly printed, stamped, or typewritten beneath the signature.

The mentioned change beginning January 1, requires each witness’ address to be clearly printed, stamped, or typewritten below the signature and name. This extra step will aid in properly identifying the witnesses during the transfer of property.

As an added measure of safety, the Collier County Clerk encourages property owners to enroll in the Risk Alert Notification program. With this program, subscribers will be sent an email alert when a deed, lien, mortgage or other land record matching the subscriber's criteria has been recorded into the Official Records of Collier County.

Although this service does not prevent fraudulent activity from occurring, it provides the subscriber an opportunity to verify whether the activity was properly initiated possibly fraudulent.

As of September 27, there were roughly 4,112 accounts registered in the Risk Alert Notification System. With Collier County’s growing population, Kinzel hopes to see this number increase in the coming years.

The program is completely free and takes less than 5 minutes to register at collierclerk.com/risk-alert-enrollment.

For more information, visit www.collierclerk.com

