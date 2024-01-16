© 2024 WGCU News
ID cards for undocumented immigrants in Florida targeted

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published January 16, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST
A massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
A Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from accepting identification cards issued to undocumented immigrants. Above, a massive march and rally was held June 28, 2023, beginning at Centennial Park, marching through downtown Fort Myers, along Palm Beach Blvd to El Nuevo Maguey a restaurant on Palm Beach Blvd. From June 28th to July 5th the immigrant community of Florida have entered into a work stoppage to protest the now law SB 1718. The marched to demonstrate their value to the economy.

In another round in long-running debates about illegal immigration, a Senate committee Tuesday approved a bill that would prevent cities and counties from accepting identification cards issued to undocumented immigrants.

The Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee voted 7-3 along party lines to approve the bill (SB 1174), sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill.

The issue focuses on what are known as “community” identification cards that have been issued in some areas to undocumented immigrants and other people.

Ingoglia said the bill and other legislation are designed to “take away the magnets” that help attract undocumented immigrants to Florida.

But opponents said identification cards are important for people to do such things as enroll children in schools.

Also, Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, said identification can be important in interactions between people and law-enforcement officers.
