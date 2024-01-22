Collier Co. has a traffic problem -- could a moratorium fix it?

Collier has a traffic problem, and it’s not just a seasonal issue.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Collier County Board of County Commissioners will discuss traffic problems along Immokalee and Vanderbilt Beach Roads.

Commissioner Bert Saunders is proposing a year-long moratorium on new applications for zoning changes and site-specific changes to the comprehensive land use plan.

Saunders in an email to WGCU says the purpose of his proposal is for the county to stop making a negative traffic situation even worse on the two roadways until solutions can be identified and put into place.

The boundary for Saunders’ plan takes in properties adjacent to or with direct access to Immokalee Road from I-75 east to Oilwell Road and Vanderbilt Road east of I-75 to its end.

Saunders needs support from at least two other commissioners before the plan could go forward with a future public hearing.

