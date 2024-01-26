Democrat Mitchel Schlayer to run campaign against Rep. Botana

State Rep. Adam Botana, R-Bonita Springs, will have a familiar Democrat challenger this year against.

Bonita Springs Democrat Mitchel Schlayer opened a campaign account this week to try to unseat Botana in November in House District 80 in Lee and Collier counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

It will be Schlayer's second attempt at the District 80 seat against Botana. In 2022 Botana defeated Schlayer by more than 37,000 votes, posting a 63,708 to 26,185 tally.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report