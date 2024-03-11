Commissioners to discuss more change to Conservation Collier

Many conservationists and residents concerned about protecting environmentally sensitive lands in Collier County are expected to attend Tuesday morning’s board of county commissioners meeting to share opinions on proposed ordinances — some of which could have a devastating impact on the popular program.

The hearing, starting around 10:30 a.m., comes six months after the board voted 4 to 1 to raid the Conservation Collier trust funds of some $60 million. To date that money has never been repaid and there doesn’t appear to be any movement to do so.

On three occasions since 2002, a super majority of voters have voted to be taxed up to .25 mill for the purchase and care for sensitive lands. That represents $100 for a home with a taxable value of $400,000. The money, according to ordinances related to the program was only to be used for the purchase and care of such lands.

After the raid, the commission voted to retroactively change the ordinance.

The new proposed changes that will be discussed Tuesday were supposed to expedite the purchase of sensitive lands. While there is language in the proposed ordinance to do that very thing, other proposed changes would further codify the commissions new power to do what it wants with the special tax — contrary to what voters approved.

“Even though this is a dedicated tax line-item for Conservation Collier, we disagreed with that then. We don’t believe that was appropriate and now they are adding additional places in the ordinance to say the same sort thing – that they have ultimate budget authority and they can do whatever they want," said Brad Cornell with Audubon Florida. "We think that by putting that into the ordinance as a change conveys a message that they don’t support the program and we know that’s not true so they should take it out.”

This commission will not vote on the proposed changes Tuesday, but this could be the public last chance to address the board on the matter. A vote could happen later in March.

