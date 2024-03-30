Boil water notice in effect for southern part of Marco Island

A failure at the South Water Treatment Plant for the City of Marco Island caused a pump to shut down and dropped water pressure, prompting a boil water advisory for the southern part of the island.

City of Marco Island / WGCU Boil water precautionary areas in the city of Marco Island. A failure at a city treatment plant caused a pump to shut down and a drop in water pressure, prompting the boil water notice.

The area impacted is the southern part of the island including areas west and south of the Winterberry Bridge, and south of Winterberry Drive and South Barfield Drive.

Any time the pressure in the water lines that transport potable water falls below 20 per square inch, a boil water notice is issued as a precaution, even when contamination is unlikely.

A city notice said the precautionary notice will be in place until water samples can be collected and analyzed, which can take 48 hours. Testing is done due to chances that the loss in water pressure could allow harmful bacteria to enter lines.

A boil water notice means tap water should not be used for drinking, cooking, or ice-making until tests verify the water meets all standards.

During the testing period, any tap water used for drinking or in anything that humans and animals ingest, should be vigorously boiled for at least one full minute. The boiling kills any microorganisms that may be present.

Residents are encouraged to follow the Marco Island City Hall Facebook or Nextdoor pages, Marco Island Twitter, or subscribe to the free MyMarco mobile app to get important updates.

