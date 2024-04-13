North Fort Myers state rep Roach won’t seek another term in House

State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, announced Friday he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in the Florida House.

“I have learned to listen to my gut when I experience restlessness or a sense (that it’s) time for a change,” Roach said in an online post. He did not outline future plans.

“I have no aspirations to seek higher office, no golden parachute, no immediate plans for the future,” Roach wrote. “Right now I intend to return to private life and live under the laws that I helped pass, just as the Framers intended.”

Roach, who had opened a campaign account to run this year, represents House District 76, which is made up of DeSoto County and parts of Charlotte and Lee counties.

He chairs the House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee. A lawyer, Roach served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1996 to 2016.