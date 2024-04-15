Lee County begins Ortiz Avenue widening project this month

Lee County’s contractor, OHLA USA, begins work this month to widen Ortiz Avenue from Colonial Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The project will widen the roadway from two lanes to four travel lanes and include a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road and a 10-foot paved trail on the west side of the road.

The widening project is a Tier 1 project identified by the Lee Board of County Commissioners.

On-road bike lanes will also be included. New street lighting will be installed, and a grass median will separate traffic. No changes will be made at the roundabout intersection with Hanson Street.

The contractor will reconstruct the road with drainage improvements and stormwater management facilities. Work also includes installation of new watermain and installation of new water and sewer facilities for Lee County and the City of Fort Myers.

Once utility work is underway, roadway work will begin. The contractor will construct the roadway in phases, with the goal of keeping one lane open in each direction during peak hours. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the duration of the project, but some flagging operations may be required.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in Spring 2026. Project cost is about $31 million.