LeeTran posts new mobile app for its on-demand transit service

A new mobile app is now available for the LeeTran ULTRA On Demand Transit service in Lehigh Acres and Bonita Springs.

Beginning May 6, ULTRA On Demand Transit users will no longer use Uber to book their ULTRA On Demand trips. LeeTran now has have a proprietary app to book rides.

The free ULTRA On Demand Transit branded app is available for download in the Google Play and Apple stores.

The ULTRA On Demand Transit service features multi-person vehicles that take riders anywhere within the defined service areas in Lehigh Acres and Bonita Springs.

The on-demand service is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Passengers can use the ULTRA app or make ride requests via the telephone at 239-533-8726.

LeeTran began the mobility-on-demand initiative in 2022 in the Bonita Springs area. Following the successful launch of the ULTRA program, LeeTran began a pilot program in the Lehigh Acres area in 2023, thanks to a grant awarded by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The mobility-on-demand ridesharing model has gained popularity during recent years and it allows public transit agencies to offer more personalized service.

The ULTRA On Demand Transit service supports LeeTran’s fixed-route services by allowing passengers to travel to destinations within the ULTRA on-demand service area or to stops along bus routes to reach destinations outside of the service area.

Rides are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vehicles are equipped with real-time tracking software that allows passengers to schedule rides at their convenience through the ULTRA app, made possible through a partnership with RideCo.

Lee County Transit, LeeTran, is the public transit provider for Lee County. LeeTran operates 25 bus routes during season and a paratransit service known as Passport. LeeTran employs nearly 300 people and has a fleet of 39 full-size buses, 14 trolleys, 45 paratransit vans and six micro transit vehicles. To learn more about the services offered by LeeTran, or for schedule and fare information, call 239-LEE-TRAN, or visit www.RideLeeTran.com.

