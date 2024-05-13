Smoke testing of sanitary sewers planned in City of Fort Myers

Sanitary sewer evaluation smoke tests will be carried out in Fort Myers from Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24.

The comprehensive Sanitary Sewer Evaluation Survey is being performed with the goal of reducing groundwater and storm water from entering the system, reducing the risk of sanitary sewer overflows, and improving overall system reliability.

During the evaluation, crews will conduct system inspections including smoke tests, manhole and lift station inspections, and dye tests within the City’s sanitary sewer system.

Beginning Tuesday, May 14, crews will be distributing door hanger notices to all the businesses and residences that are within the upcoming smoke test areas. Signage will also be posted at street entrances in the testing areas as notification prior to smoke testing.

The smoke tests involve blowing non-toxic smoke into the sewer system.

The smoke you may see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is non-toxic, non-staining, white to gray in color and creates no fire hazard.

Home and business owners do not need to be present during the testing, which will be performed during normal business hours.

However, it is advisable to pour a gallon of water into each floor drain and any seldom used drains prior to testing to prevent the smoke from entering your building. The smoke should not enter your home or business if it is properly plumbed.

If you detect smoke, don’t be alarmed as the smoke is harmless and will dissipate after several minutes.

Ppen windows and doors and note the location of the smoke emission. Exit the building and notify the smoke testing personnel in the area or call 239-337-1071.

Important: If there is any individual in a home or business who has respiratory problems and/or mobility limitations and the residents received a notice that your area will be tested, please notify the city at 239-337-1071 prior to testing.

For more information about the project and areas scheduled to be tested, please visit the project website at www.FortMyersSanitarySewerEvaluation.com. If you have questions about the project or concerns during testing, please contact the City’s public information consultant Cella Molnar & Associates, Inc., at 239-337-1071 or email info@FortMyersSanitarySewerEvaluation.com.

