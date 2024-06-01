Boil water advisory lifted for area of line break off McGregor Blvd.
A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the 312 addresses affected by a water line break in the vicinity of McGregor Boulevard and San Roberto Circle.
A boil water alert was issued for that area after an outside contractor hit a 6” water line at about 3 p.m. Thursday. City officials said the leak was small, but the isolation process required impacted several neighborhoods in the vicinity of the break.
Repair were completed, and water service restored at around 10 Thursday night.
The advisory was lifted Saturday after the satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.
This notice affects the following areas:
Carlene Ave: 1201–1330
West River Dr: 4102–4113
Biltmore Dr: 1218–1361
Jambalana Ln: 1302–1359
Walden Dr: 1200–1354
Melaleuca Ln: 1301–1369
Jami Ct: 4336–4343
Caloosa Pointe: 1201–1280
Caloosa Vista Dr: 4601–4620
Caloosa Vista Rd: 1301–1333
Bradford Rd: 1302–1359
San Roberto Cir: 1418–1425
Terra Palma Dr: 1409–1441
Santa del Rae Ave: 4700–4789
Siesta Cr: 4622–4710
Mi Casa Ct: 4697–4735
Santa Barbara Ave: 1404–1430
Bilmark Ave: 4747–4771
San Juan Ave: 1411–1433
McGregor Blvd: 4189–4869
Important:
For any questions, call the City of Fort Myers Public Works Department at 239-321-8100
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.