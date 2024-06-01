Boil water advisory lifted for area of line break off McGregor Blvd.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU A crew works to repair a water main break at McGregor Boulevard and San Roberto Circle in Fort Myers on Friday, May 31, 2024.

A precautionary boil water notice has been lifted for the 312 addresses affected by a water line break in the vicinity of McGregor Boulevard and San Roberto Circle.

A boil water alert was issued for that area after an outside contractor hit a 6” water line at about 3 p.m. Thursday. City officials said the leak was small, but the isolation process required impacted several neighborhoods in the vicinity of the break.

Repair were completed, and water service restored at around 10 Thursday night.

The advisory was lifted Saturday after the satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

This notice affects the following areas:

Carlene Ave: 1201–1330

West River Dr: 4102–4113

Biltmore Dr: 1218–1361

Jambalana Ln: 1302–1359

Walden Dr: 1200–1354

Melaleuca Ln: 1301–1369

Jami Ct: 4336–4343

Caloosa Pointe: 1201–1280

Caloosa Vista Dr: 4601–4620

Caloosa Vista Rd: 1301–1333

Bradford Rd: 1302–1359

San Roberto Cir: 1418–1425

Terra Palma Dr: 1409–1441

Santa del Rae Ave: 4700–4789

Siesta Cr: 4622–4710

Mi Casa Ct: 4697–4735

Santa Barbara Ave: 1404–1430

Bilmark Ave: 4747–4771

San Juan Ave: 1411–1433

McGregor Blvd: 4189–4869

Important:

For any questions, call the City of Fort Myers Public Works Department at 239-321-8100

