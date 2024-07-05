McGregor Boulevard paving project closure begins Monday

Part of McGregor Boulevard by the Edison & Ford Winter Estates will be closed starting Monday for a 10 to 12-week project that will entail removing part of the road and replacing it with paving bricks.

The section affected is from Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue.

The schedule may be subject to change due to inclement weather and unforeseen underground conditions.

Work is expected to occur Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. This project is expected to be completed within ten to twelve weeks, by Fall 2024.

Drivers and bicyclists will take detours around the construction area.

The eastbound/northbound detour will redirect traffic off McGregor at Linhart Avenue, continuing to Cortez Boulevard, Monte Vista Street, Marilyn Road/Euclid Avenue, Illinois Avenue and returning to McGregor.

The westbound/southbound detour will redirect traffic from McGregor Boulevard at Virginia Avenue, continuing to Euclid /Marilyn , Monte Vista, Cortez, Linhart and returning to McGregor.

Pedestrian sidewalks will not be affected by project construction activities.

