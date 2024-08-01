© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Massive Russia-U.S. prisoner swap said includes Gershkovich

WGCU | By The Associated Press
Published August 1, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
FILE - This combination of photos shows Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court in Moscow and the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg, from top left to right, on April 18, 2023, Sept. 19, 2023, Oct. 10, 2023, and from bottom left to right, on Dec. 14, 2023, April 23, 2024, July 19, 2024. A Russian court convicted Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have rejected as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday, July 19, after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicized legal system. (AP Photo, File)
AP
/
AP
FILE - This combination of photos shows Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court in Moscow and the Sverdlovsk Regional Court in Yekaterinburg, from top left to right, on April 18, 2023, Sept. 19, 2023, Oct. 10, 2023, and from bottom left to right, on Dec. 14, 2023, April 23, 2024, July 19, 2024. A Russian court convicted Gershkovich on espionage charges that his employer and the U.S. have rejected as fabricated. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday, July 19, after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicized legal system. (AP Photo, File)

A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia was underway Thursday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because details had not been publicly disclosed, did not specify who is included in the deal. But Americans considered by the U.S. to be wrongfully detained in Russia include Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan.

Both had been convicted of espionage charges that the U.S. government considered baseless.

The deal would be the latest exchange in the last two years between Washington and Moscow, following a December 2022 trade that brought WNBA star Brittney Griner back to the U.S. in exchange for notorious arms trafficker Viktor Bout.

Russia has long been interested in getting back Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted in Germany in 2021 of killing a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park two years earlier, apparently on the orders of Moscow’s security services.

WGCU will bring you more when The Associated Press updates this breaking news story.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsRussia
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press