Caloosahatchee Bridge exit ramp to close for 4 weeks
The southbound exit loop ramp from the Caloosahatchee Bridge will close tonight (Oct 2, 2024) for four weeks (pending weather delays). This closure will allow crews to connect the constructed sidewalk along the loop to the existing sidewalk on First Street across from Centennial Park.
Motorists traveling southbound are asked to use the following detour to access downtown Fort Myers:
- Turn right on McGregor Boulevard
- Turn right on Altamont Avenue
- Turn right onto West First Street