Caloosahatchee Bridge exit ramp to close for 4 weeks

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT
Florida Department of Transportation

The southbound exit loop ramp from the Caloosahatchee Bridge will close tonight (Oct 2, 2024) for four weeks (pending weather delays). This closure will allow crews to connect the constructed sidewalk along the loop to the existing sidewalk on First Street across from Centennial Park.

Motorists traveling southbound are asked to use the following detour to access downtown Fort Myers:

  • Turn right on McGregor Boulevard
  • Turn right on Altamont Avenue
  • Turn right onto West First Street
Caloosahatchee Traffic
WGCU Staff
