What to know to register to vote in Southwest Florida

You’ve probably been hearing plenty of reminders to register to vote for the November election before the deadline on Monday, October 7th.

But where exactly can you register to vote in Southwest Florida?

If you've voted before in Florida and haven't changed your address, you'll first want to check to see if you're already registered.

To do so, you can go online to your county's supervisor of elections website. There, you’ll be able to enter your first and last name, and birth date, and see if you’re good to go.

You can also go in person to a county elections office - all of which are still open after Hurricane Helene.

If you’re not registered, there are three ways to get there.

After making sure that you have your driver’s license or other Florida ID within reach, you can go online to your county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

You can also register in person, at one of your county’s elections offices - or, mail them a completed registration form, printed off that same supervisor of elections website.

After entering in your information, you’re all ready to vote!

If you’re planning on voting by mail, keep in mind that the statewide deadline to request a mail-in ballot is by 5 PM on Oct 24th.

If you’re planning on voting before Election Day, you can find information on the timelines to do so on your county’s supervisor of elections website.

Below is a full list of elections offices and Supervisor of Elections websites by county.

Collier County

Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples

Satellite offices: North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples and Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples

https://www.colliervotes.gov

Lee County

South Fort Myers: 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres: 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres

Bonita Springs: 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral: 1039 SE 9th Ave, Cape Coral

https://www.lee.vote

Charlotte County

Main office: 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda

Englewood: 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood

Port Charlotte: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov

Sarasota County

Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice: 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

https://www.sarasotavotes.gov

Glades County

Main office: 998 US Hwy 27 S, Moore Haven

https://www.voteglades.com

Hendry County

LaBelle: 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle

Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia Street Suite 504, Clewiston

https://www.hendryelections.org

