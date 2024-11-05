Lee Commissioners authorize purchase of about 12 acres on the Caloosahatchee River; accept grants

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize the purchase of about 12 acres on southern shore of the Caloosahatchee River in east Fort Myers for the Conservation 20/20 land acquisition program.

The land is on the west end of Bigelow Road west of Marina Park Drive in Olga.

The Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee (CLASAC) voted unanimously to support this nomination. Lee County’s Conservation 20/20 program includes more than 31,500 acres and 52 preserves.

Caloosahatchee Creeks improvement: The board also awarded a contract to Stokes Marine, Inc. in the amount of $540,570 to provide construction services for improvements to Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve East.

Caloosahatchee Creeks Preserve East is a popular spot for visitors, hikers and bicyclists. Its East River Loop Trail is currently underused due to tidal water, which reaches 6 to 12 inches in depth. The project includes an elevated boardwalk that will allow visitors to access the trail leading to the Caloosahatchee River. An observation/fishing tower will also be built on the edge of the river to provide fishing access and scenic views of the river and mangrove islands. The river cannot currently be accessed due to vegetation blocking the area.

This planned and budgeted project will be funded by the Tourist Development Tax, a tax on short-term lodging, through the Beach and Shoreline Program.

Grant for computer lab: In other action, County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept $1.1 million in grant funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to furnish a computer lab, upgrade Wi-Fi and audio-visual equipment, and expand broadband service to North Fort Myers Recreation Center, which is located at 2000 North Recreation Park Way.

In 2022, Lee County, in cooperation with the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s (FDEO) Office of Broadband, asked residents and visitors to take a survey and an internet speed test to evaluate broadband capabilities and determine areas in need of added service. Surveys were taken online or in person at Lee County libraries and recreation centers in July 2022.

Participation in the survey and speed test helped to identify local gaps in high-speed internet service and advance the state’s overall broadband infrastructure expansion goals.

In response to the survey results, Lee County applied for and was awarded the grant to support the installation of fiberoptic broadband internet service at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center. It will enhance existing Wi-Fi by adding access points and create a computer lab within an existing classroom. Furthermore, the AV equipment in the multipurpose rooms, weight room and sports venues will be upgraded and expanded.

Currently, the recreation center offers broadband access at 50 Mbps, which will be upgraded to 250 Mbps. Broadband access will also be extended to the 4H annex and maintenance buildings. Inside the recreation center, the Wi-Fi system will feature 12 access points to ensure reliable coverage throughout the 33,000 square-foot facility, while the 4H annex and maintenance building will each receive one access point to enhance connectivity in those areas.

The new computer lab will be equipped with:

12 all-in-one desktop computers.

AV equipment

Furniture to accommodate a classroom for 11 students and a teacher.

The upgraded internet service and public computer lab will enhance workforce development training, financial literacy classes and other educational opportunities.

Grant funds for unhoused people: The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to accept nearly $2.2 million Continuum of Care grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist people who are experiencing homelessness.

Approximately 115 individuals will be provided housing and supportive services and about 2,000 households will receive information and referrals through the Coordinated Entry Program. Funds are administered by Human & Veteran Services and services are provided by local non-profit agencies and Human & Veteran Services. The funding must be expended during fiscal year 2024-2025.

The funding will support:

Permanent supportive housing projects operated by Community Assisted and Supported Living.

A Catholic Charities program to provide rental subsidies for victims/survivors of domestic violence.

A planning project administered by Human & Veteran Services.

A program to provide coordinated entry supportive services by Human & Veteran Services.

The Lee County Continuum of Care includes local governments, agencies, advocates and program users who collectively plan and implement programs to serve persons who are homeless and at risk of homelessness in Lee County. The Lee County Homeless Coalition and the Lee County Department of Human and Veteran Services coordinate this effort, and the county officially submits the grant application for the Department of HUD funding.

Persons who are experiencing homelessness may contact Coordinated Entry at 239-533-7996 to receive an assessment for housing and services.

Agencies or stakeholders who are interested in participating in the Continuum of Care may contact Lee County Homeless Coalition at ess@homelesscoalition.net info@leehomeless.org

or Lee County Human and Veteran Services at coc@leegov.com.

