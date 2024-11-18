Lee County Commission inauguration is Tuesday

An inauguration ceremony for the 2024 Lee Board of County Commissioner is set for Tuesday morning, Nov. 19.

The new board will be installed in person at 8:30 a.m. at the commission chambers of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 2120 Main St., Fort Myers. Two seats on the Lee County Board of Commissioners were contested in the general election. David Mulicka secured the District 3 seat by defeating write-in candidate Jake Cataldo, while incumbent Mike Greenwell successfully defended his District 5 seat against Democratic challenger Kizzie Fowler. The remaining three seats are filled by Kevin Ruane for District 1, Cecil Pendergrass in District 2 and Brian Hamman in District 4.

A reception will follow at 9 a.m. A regularly scheduled board meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. with the commissioners selecting their new chair and vice chair for the coming year.

This event will be streamed on Facebook Live. Visit https://www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.