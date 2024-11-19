River District trolley to return; Commissioners agree to CREW land purchase

The seasonal River District Trolley is set to return Thursday, Nov. 21, after the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement with the City of Fort Myers and the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency to offer the fare-free service.

Both the LeeTran Blue and Gold Line trolleys provide free access to and from the historic downtown Fort Myers River District. LeeTran trolleys allow for a fun and convenient way to enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment, without having to drive and park downtown. That also mitigates congestion and alleviates parking constraints.

The service cost of $733,119 is funded by the City of Fort Myers and CRA contributing $366,560, and a Florida Department of Transportation Transit Service Development grant contributing $366,559. This is the fifth year of the FDOT Transit Service Development multi-year grant agreement.

The Blue Line runs through downtown Fort Myers. The route loops from the Oasis Condominiums to West First Street and McGregor Boulevard along First Street, then to Rosa Parks Transportation Center, Fowler Street and Second Street. The Gold Line connects North Fort Myers to downtown Fort Myers.

The service will run Nov. 21 through April 23, 2025.

In other action, the Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to acquire a 5-acre parcel in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed in southeast Lee County for the Conservation 20/20 program.

The land, located about a mile east of Bonita Grande Drive, is wooded and lacks roadway access. The land is in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed (CREW), owned by the South Florida Water Management District. The purchase price is $12,000 plus closing costs.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted on Feb. 20 to pursue the purchase and the Conservation Land Acquisition and Stewardship Advisory Committee (CLASAC) recommended approval of this purchase by unanimous vote on Oct. 16.

There are currently 31,508 acres within the Conservation 20/20 Land Acquisition Program.

Efforts to preserve land in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed began in 1989 and now include more than 60,000 acres in both Lee and Collier counties. The land provides natural flood protection, water purification and critical aquifer recharge. The watershed also serves as important habitat for animal species such as the endangered Florida panther, snail kite and wood stork.

In a related vote Tuesday, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) to manage and maintain county-owned property within the CREW boundary, consistent with Florida Statute. This follows the original agreement with the Water Management District that began in 2009. The new agreement will be in place for a period of 20 years, with an option to renew.