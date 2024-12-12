DeSantis, Cabinet consider conservation land deals

TALLAHASSEE --- Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Cabinet could be poised to approve spending more than $318 million to buy conservation land and enter other deals that would shield rural properties from development.

State staff members have recommended that DeSantis and the Cabinet approve 20 proposals totaling 86,819 acres in 15 counties, from Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle to Glades and Martin counties along Lake Okeechobee. DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet Tuesday.

The proposals include seeking $111.24 million from the Florida Forever conservation program for seven parcels totaling 24,153 acres. Five of the Florida Forever proposals involve the state buying land, while two involve purchasing conservation easements, which allow landowners to continue agricultural uses in exchange for preventing development.

Another $206.85 million is targeted by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, through its Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, for 13 conservation easements covering 62,666 acres in 10 counties.

Among the proposals: