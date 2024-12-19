© 2024 WGCU News
Bonita Springs council supports plans to change rail to bike trail

WGCU | By Mike Walcher
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Mike Braun
/
WGCU
One of two most favored alternatives for a proposed trail to run through Bonita Springs and Estero, according to a study, would replace the existing Seminole Gulf Railway (above, crossing Estero Parkway) with a path that would start at Bonita Beach Road and end at Alico Road. SOme residents of The Vines, which the tracks run through, oppose the plan and suggest it stop at Estero Parkway.

Bonita Springs is supporting the Rails to Trails project, but not asking for millions of dollars from the state. At least not for now.

The Bonita Springs City Council voted Wednesday night to let state law-makers know: The Bonita-Estero Rail Trail, or "BERT", is a priority.

BERT would buy about 15 miles of old railroad tracks for a bike and pedestrian trail.

Bonita had considered asking local law-makers for 20-million dollars for BERT. But council members say money will be tight in next year's legislative session, so it might appear pushy to request 20-million.

Instead the council voted to endorse BERT, and leave out specific money amounts.

The Trust for Public Land is trying to raise 82-million to buy the old rail line, that runs from north Collier County, through Bonita Springs, and into Estero.

The Southwest Florida legislative delegation meets in early January to hear funding and other requests from local groups and government bodies.

