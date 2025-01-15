Live updates: Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, Qatari and Hamas officials say

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release dozens of hostages after more than 15 months of war.

Any deal is expected to pause the fighting and bring hopes for winding down the most deadly and destructive war Israel and Hamas have ever fought, a conflict that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.

Dozens of displaced Palestinians in the central Gaza Strip lined up at a charity kitchen on Wednesday as they awaited word of a ceasefire.

“Even though it has already been bombed, at least we return to our land. The moment a ceasefire takes hold, there is a psychological relief, and you return to the land you used to live on better than being in humiliation,” said Aman Abu Jarad, a displaced woman from Beit Hanoun.

“We would ululate as we go back home safely, but our homes have been bombed and everything is gone. Where do we go?” said Kifaiya Al-Attar, a displaced woman from Beit Lahiya.

Israel announced late Wednesday that Hamas had tried to change agreed-upon understandings for security arrangements along Gaza’s border with Egypt. It strongly rejected the proposals.Qatar’s prime minister, who has been mediating the talks, met separately with Hamas and Israeli delegations, and shortly afterwards, the dispute was resolved, the Qatari official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes negotiations.The Hamas official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the matter was resolved.

What to know: