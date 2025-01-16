© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Charlotte Co. seeking residents' help with strategic planning

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:44 PM EST
File
/
WGCU

Charlotte County is working on a strategic plan update as part of the county’s two-year budget process.

The county would like input from members of the community and help in identifying the trends that will most significantly impact this community over the next 20 years.

There is a two-question survey that is an important part of the strategic planning process.

Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/trends to take the survey, which closes Jan. 31.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsCharlotte County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff