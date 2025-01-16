Charlotte Co. seeking residents' help with strategic planning

Charlotte County is working on a strategic plan update as part of the county’s two-year budget process.

The county would like input from members of the community and help in identifying the trends that will most significantly impact this community over the next 20 years.

There is a two-question survey that is an important part of the strategic planning process.

Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/trends to take the survey, which closes Jan. 31.

