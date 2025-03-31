Financial Wellness Summit returns April 10 at Florida SouthWestern

An opportunity to get expert tips to help improve your overall financial wellness while learning how Lee County tax dollars are managed, spent and invested will be available at a free Financial Wellness Summit April 10 from 9 a.m.-noon at Florida SouthWestern State College .

The 9 a.m.-noon summit is hosted by Lee County Clerk & Comptroller Kevin Karnes.

“I couldn't be more excited to bring the financial wellness summit back to our community. This event is designed to help you understand how your tax dollars are managed, spent and invested, while also giving you some helpful tips and tricks to better manage your own finances.”

Participants will have the opportunity to attend different, back-to-back sessions and hear from a variety of experts who will present engaging financial information.

Session topics include:

Smarter spending: 5 tips for mastering your budget

How to save with property exemptions

A local & national economic market update

The summit will also feature an expo where attendees can visit different vendor booths featuring key financial information, and Clerk Karnes will speak about Lee County investments and the state of county finances. This is the second Financial Wellness Summit the Clerk’s office has hosted.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited and registration is required. Participants can register at www.leeclerk.org/events.

