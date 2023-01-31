© 2023 WGCU News
Health

Lee Health’s new state-of-the-art blood mobile hits the road

WGCU | By Elyssa Morataya
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST
Lee Health has placed a new, larger Blood-mobile to its lineup of donation centers. The larger vehicle, seen above ion front of Gulf Coast Hospital Medical Center, is meant to provide donors with a more comfortable experience and will allow for more donations in Lee County.

Lee Health has placed a new, larger blood mobile to its lineup of donation centers.

The larger vehicle is meant to provide donors with a more comfortable experience and will allow for more donations in Lee County.

“We are so excited about this new blood mobile because it will help us increase access for donors, which will ultimately help us get more donations for patients in need,” said Lee Health’s blood center director, Susie Nystrom. “It will make it much easier for volunteers to donate since we come to them, and they’ll love how much more space they’ll have. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Lee Health needs about 800 units of blood per week in order to replenish low supply levels in Lee County. Blood Donations are used in a variety of patients and are separated into different components including platelets, plasma, and red blood cells.

The Lee Health blood center collects approximately 70-80% of all blood donations from the Lee health blood mobiles. All blood donations made to the blood mobiles will stay in Lee County.

In addition to donating with the blood mobile, Donations can also be made at any one of Lee Health blood center locations. Blood centers are open Monday through Friday.

For more information on donating blood, visit https://www.leehealth.org/our-services/blood-centers/blood-mobile.

