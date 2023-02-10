Lee Health’s Cape Coral Hospital expands emergency department with six new vertical bays

The Cape Coral Hospital Emergency Department has installed six new vertical bays to help facilitate shorter wait times and support the growing Cape Coral population.

Located next to the emergency department’s waiting area, the fast track vertical bays will provide a more comfortable and private space for patients to be seen. They will help expedite the ability to treat patients with non-urgent medical needs and begin treatment for higher-acuity patients.

The vertical bays have enough space for the patient and a family member to sit upright in a chair rather than lie down on a bed. There are soothing beach scenes on the wall to help put patients at ease and a curtain dividing the bays for ample privacy.

There will be a dedicated team working the fast track area on a daily basis. Patients may start in one of the bays and move back into the waiting area while they wait for tests and lab work to process or be admitted to the hospital. This allows more people to be seen and move through the emergency department.

“We’re excited to be able to have this option for the community and give them a comfortable and calming space where they can receive high-quality care and an improved patient experience,” said Timothy Dougherty, medical director and chairman of the Emergency Department at Cape Coral Hospital.

“The bays are coming at a time when the population is really expanding so it’s important for us to have this great fast track area where we can see more patients and move them through the ED quickly so they can get back home faster,” said Beth Dowd, director of emergency services at Cape Coral Hospital.

The ED expansion was funded by the Cape Coral Hospital Auxiliary, which contributed $500,000 to the project. The Auxiliary is comprised of community members who donate their time to make a difference for patients, their families and hospital team members.

