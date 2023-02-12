Boil water notice issued in Fort Myers Beach due to line break

A boil water notice is in effect until further notice in Fort Myers Beach after a water main break caused a water outage or a small amount of water pressure across the entire town.

Utility officials said it is recommended that water be boiled for several minutes in advance of consumption or use.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before use for:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Making ice

Washing hands before eating

Washing dishes, cooking surfaces, raw foods, or rinsing food

Preparing other drinks like baby bottles, powdered drink mixes, sun tea, ice tea, frozen juices etc.

