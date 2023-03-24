Collier County Medical Society to host annual Women’s Health Forum

The Collier County Medical Society will be hosting the 14th Annual Women’s Health Forum from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 1 in McSpadden Hall at Naples United Church of Christ.

The event’s theme is “Be a Wellness Super Woman” and will feature breakout sessions with presentations from 20 local physicians, an exhibit hall offering services for women, and light refreshments.

Topics include arthritis, breast cancer, diabetes, thyroid, gastroenterology, autoimmune disease, gynecology, heart disease, mental health, Alzheimer’s/dementia, nutrition, and more.

The event is free but a donation of $5-10 is suggested to benefit the foundation of CCMS. Those interested can register at ccmsonline.org/events, or call 239-435-7727.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.