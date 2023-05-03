Lee Health hospitals earn ‘Straight As’ for second straight period

A national medical survey group has once again given all "As" to all four Lee Health hospitals.

The Leapfrog Group released its Spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grades Wednesday showing HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital all received the highest honor of an ‘A’ grade. This marks the 10th straight reporting period that all Lee Health Hospitals have received a grade of ‘B’ or higher and continuing their ‘straight A’ streak from last Fall’s grading report.

HealthPark Medical Center earned an ‘A’ grade for the ninth straight reporting period, and Gulf Coast Medical Center earned an ‘A’ for the third straight reporting period. Lee Memorial Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital retained their ‘A’ grades after bringing them up from a ‘B’ rating.

“I am honored to work with the Lee Health team and I want to thank them for continuing to provide the safest and highest quality of care to our patients. Every day, I am incredibly proud of this extraordinary team and their dedication to safety and high-quality care,” said Dr. Stephanie Stovall, chief clinical officer of quality/safety and hospital-based care for Lee Health. “These grades speak to the high level of care our patients can expect to receive at any of our hospitals.”

The Safety Grade assigns letter grades of ‘A,’ ‘B,’ ‘C,’ ‘D,’ and ‘F’ to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Every Lee Health hospital earned a raw score over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 22 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Leapfrog Group’s grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Children’s hospitals are not included in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring grades, but Golisano Children’s Hospital has been named as a Top Children’s Hospital by The Leapfrog Group five times.

To learn more about Leapfrog’s Spring 2023 Hospital Safety Grades, please visit http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/ .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.