Naples Pride Center grapples with increasing challenges

The Naples Pride Center opened in October 2020 as a 501(c)(3) that would provide a safe, supportive space for the LGBTQ+ community in Southwest Florida. It continues to provide support groups and host events.

But since Hurricane Ian, the Center has become so much more to the community, because there is so much more need.

Cori Craciun is the Executive Director of the Naples Pride Center.

“Now, after the hurricane, we have a food pantry, we have clothes, we have personal hygiene items. We joined the Homeless Coalition,” she said.

The Center will help anyone, Craciun says, not just LGBTQ+ people.

Adding to the intensity of the community’s need is a fistful of bills recently passed in Tallahassee that are hostile to queer and transgender people.

Transgender youth can no longer get gender-affirming care. That has caused doctors to drop all their transgender patients. And teachers are restricted from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in a vague law that has teachers staying quiet, in fear for their jobs.

Craciun worries about the mental and physical health of young people who are transgender.

“If they don’t have a supportive parent, now they can’t even go talk to their teachers,” she said. “Who are they going to talk to? Tell me, who are they going to talk to?”

What’s more, the pushback from certain community members has become increasingly aggressive.

“When we had to go for our permit in City Council, there were people there with signs that said ‘God kill them all.’ Out in public, in the open. They had no fear of retribution whatsoever,” Craciun said. “You call that free speech, calling for somebody to get killed? Is that who we are today?”

The Center’s primary fundraiser is PrideFest, June 10, in Cambier Park in Naples.

Cracium urges people to show up and support their work. For more information, go to NaplesPride.org.

