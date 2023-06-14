© 2023 WGCU News
Health

Boil water advisory for Rockfill Road area in Fort Myers lifted

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT
Water boiling
Wikimedia Commons
Boiling Water

A precautionary boil water notice for residents in the Rockfill Road area of Fort Myers has been rescinded.

A boil water notice was distributed on June 11 after the city experienced a water main break at 2635 Rockfill Road. Repairs of the 12" main have been made.

As a best practice, the water is tested for a minimum of 48 hours following the declaration of the precautionary boil water notice. At that point, the results are provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which then determines whether the precautionary boil water notice may be rescinded, or additional testing is required.

