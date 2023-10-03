HEROES program helps Cape Coral police in drug overdose situations

In the midst of a nationwide opioid epidemic, local city governments are finding ways to fight back.

Cape Coral City Council recently approved a bid from the Cape Coral Police Department to participate in a Florida Department of Health program that prevents opioid-related deaths.

The Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support Program, or HEROS, provides free doses of naloxone, better known as Narcan, to participating emergency response agencies. Narcan is a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and has the ability to save lives.

Cape Councilmember Tom Hayden has high hopes for the program: "Well, obviously the hopes are that we get as many people off of hard drugs as we possibly can."

Florida ranks number 2 in the nation for opioid overdose deaths, topped only by California. Lee County in particular had around 200 deaths last year alone.

In response to these growing numbers, there have been other measures to get Narcan in the hands of those who need it. It’s now available for over-the-counter purchase, and all Collier County Schools have the drug on hand.

FGCU Counseling and Psychological Services’ Substance Abuse Counselor Rebecca Sherry thinks the HEROS program is another great local push towards opioid safety.

"I think it's definitely a step in the right direction, and now they're getting rid of barriers. So that way, we can administer this more on people," she said.

To start, the Cape Coral Police Department has received 226 free doses of Narcan by way of the program, and will be able to order more when needed. Each dose is a potential life saved.

Cape Coral resident Layza Pinero finds the conditions of the program comforting.

"I'm glad that this isn't a situation like insulin where it costs way too much for the average person to have… so I'm glad that they're even considering the option to give it out free," Pinero said.



