Boil water notice lifted for east Fort Myers homes, businesses

A precautionary boil water notice has been rescinded for an estimated 1,000 residences and 100 commercial sites in east Fort Myers.

Lee County Utilities said that bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Monday, Feb. 12, after a contractor broke a water main.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.