ACA enrollment breaks records in Fla and nationwide

Americans have signed up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act in record numbers. 21.4 million people chose one of the marketplace plans in 2024.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said the program has allowed for more Americans than ever before to have health insurance.

“More people, especially working people in this country, have access to quality affordable health care than at any point in our history, under President Biden,” said Becerra.

In Florida, 4,211,902 people chose an Affordable Care Act plan in 2024. According to White House data, that is more than a 200% increase over the number who enrolled in Florida in 2020.

Because Florida is one of 10 states that did not expand Medicaid coverage, approximately 823,000 Floridians are in the process of losing that coverage. HHS Secretary Becerra said that President Biden’s budget proposal for 2025 will help to cover those people.

“His budget proposal actually calls for providing Medicaid-like coverage to Americans who live in the 10 remaining states who have chosen not to expand coverage for their people,” Becerra said.

This week marks the 14th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

