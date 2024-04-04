Critical need for type O blood in Collier County; more use cited

There is a critical need for Type O blood In Collier Count to help boost the Community Blood Center's critically low blood product inventories.

The local shortage is due to a sudden increase in area use. The only way to obtain adequate levels of transfusable blood is through donations.

Each pint of donated blood is critical as it can save up to 3 lives and donors can safely give blood every 56 days.

Donors can give blood at Community Blood Center's donor center or on the Bloodmobile - find a blood drive location at www.givebloodcbc.org

Donor locations include:



At Community Blood Center’s donor center : 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34110, located on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, & Friday, 11 a.m. - 7p.m. on Tuesday (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). No appointment is necessary.



On the Bloodmobile - Find a blood drive location here: www.givebloodcbc.org

The minimum age to give blood is 16 with parent present and there is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well-hydrated.

A photo ID is required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes with the actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes.

Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center, an affiliate of NCH Healthcare System, remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

