Boil order in Port Charlotte issued; Fort Myers boil order rescinded

A boil water notice in the Port Charlotte Service Area is still in effect with a rescission expected over the weekend and a similar advisory for an area in Fort Myers has been lifted.

The Charlotte County Utilities Department declared a precautionary boil water notice July 3 for a portion of the Port Charlotte service area due to mechanical issues. The affected customers included all addresses between El Jobean Road North to Hillsborough Boulevard, and Flamingo Boulevard west to the Myakka River

The addresses will remain under a boil water notice until further notice.

Due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and as a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities is requesting that all customers in the affected area listed above, boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute. Customers should boil water until further notice.

The Utilities Department will notify all affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit CCU-Alerts.com.

A boil water advisory issued for several subdivisions off Treeline Avenue was rescinded Friday morning. A bacteriological survey found that the water supplied to the area was now safe to drink.

Repairs being made on a 24-inch water main on Treeline Avenue prompted the alert Wednesday for several subdivisions.

