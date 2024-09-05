Annual modification to water disinfection now underway in Marco Island, Marco Shores area

The annual temporary modification of the disinfection process for the drinking water supply of Marco Island and Marco Shores service areas is now underway.

While residents may notice a change in the taste, odor and color of their water there are no adverse health effects produced by the change.

The temporary change in the disinfection process means the water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than chlorine combined with ammonia, known as chloramines.

This conversion to free chlorine (a stronger disinfectant) from chloramines allows the City to perform an annual water distribution system purge as recommended by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

Customers on kidney dialysis who use a proportioning machine to prepare dialysate at home are advised to contact their physician or equipment supplier to obtain the appropriate steps to accommodate the change in water disinfection and to install the proper filtering devices, if needed.

Customers who use City drinking water for fish tanks or aquatic fauna are advised to contact a professional aquarist to ensure proper pretreatment of the water before adding or changing the water in the tank to avoid any problems associated with chlorine.

The City will flush the water distribution system in conjunction with this change in process.

The flush of the distribution system will allow the free chlorine to move quickly throughout the distribution system.

There may be short-term changes to the water quality during flushing including cloudy or discolored water. While this water is safe to drink, there is a possibility that it may possibly discolor clothes that are laundered.

Please flush any cloudy or discolored water that may enter the plumbing by running a faucet for several minutes.

If you have any questions concerning this change in disinfection process call Scott Henriksson, City of Marco Island North Water Treatment Plant Chief Operator, at 239-389-3972, cell 239-825-5243, or via email at SHenriksson@cityofmarcoisland.com.

