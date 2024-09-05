Fentanyl crisis in Southwest Florida: a community responds

The fentanyl crisis in Southwest Florida has touched countless lives, leaving families devastated and searching for solutions.

Al Kinkle, founder of Kimmy's Recovery Zone, knows this pain all too well.

"We founded Kimmy's Recovery Zone right after my daughter had passed away," Kinkle said. "She passed away in 2015 from an overdose. She was sober for two years, and she got a hold of something the night before. She was on life support and passed after six days.”

Kinkle's organization is just one part of a larger community effort to combat fentanyl. Last year, the Lee County school board approved Narcan to be available in every school clinic. This year, law enforcement in the Fort Myers region successfully seized nearly 90 grams of fentanyl — enough to kill over 2.8 million people.

The Fort Myers Police Department has also implemented a new policy. Officer Christopher Schilling explains.

"We do have a policy that all officers went to a training to get certified to carry Narcan on us at all times. So, I personally carry it on the side of my duty belt, so I have it at all times as needed."

Narcan, a vital tool in this fight, can reverse opioid overdoses within minutes, often the difference between life and death. Britni Ulino, a peer recovery specialist and former opioid user, has seen its effects firsthand.

"I have had to be Narcanned before. I have had to be Narcan more than one time, and it does work. It does wake you up, it knocks the heroin, the opiates, off the receptors, and then it gives you that fresh breath of air." Ulino's experience highlights the crucial role of community collaboration in addressing the fentanyl crisis.

As the fentanyl crisis persists in Southwest Florida, law enforcement, schools, and recovery organizations are adapting their approaches. Kinkle emphasizes the importance of awareness.

"We hope that people today have the knowledge that they need to know the warning signs of using drugs. It could be one and done or one pill can kill."

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.