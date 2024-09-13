Precautionary boil water notice issued for Babcock Ranch

A precautionary boil water has been issued communitywide for Babcock Ranch.

The community's Town & Country Utility Department issues boil water notices in cases where pressure in any part of the water distribution system has been reduced to zero, or a negative pressure, unless the zero pressure is due to an isolated water main break and the public water system can demonstrate that the integrity of the water system has been maintained.

All homes and businesses in Babcock Ranch are affected.

The boil water notice will remain in effect for a minimum of 48 hours or until the required bacteriological test results meet the requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), and the test samples have been submitted to the FDOH.

A notice will be issued when the alert has been lifted.

How long should water be boiled?

Once a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued for your area, tap water should be boiled prior to ingesting as instructed on the Notice.

Bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then allow the water to cool before use. Because water may take 30 minutes to cool, plan ahead. Make up a batch of boiled water in advance so you will not be tempted to use it hot and risk scalds or burns. Boiled water may be used for drinking, cooking, and washing. The flat taste of boiled water can be improved by aeration: pouring it back and forth from one container to another. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water from your neighborhood grocer.

You may use tap water to shower and for hand washing with soap but if you are washing your hands to prepare food, use bottled or boiled water.

Hand-washing dishes: Wash with hot soapy water, then use boiled water to rinse.

Dishwasher: If the hot water reaches at least 170 degrees or the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle and includes a full dry cycle, this will be sufficient.

Ice already in the freezer when the water pressure drops and before the Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued is safe. Once a notice is issued, turn off your ice maker. When the notice is lifted, if no contamination has been found, then you do not need to flush your ice maker before using it.

Water filters in refrigerators and pitchers do not remove bacteria. For under-sink filters, read the manual of your systems manufacturer. If in doubt, boil before using.

