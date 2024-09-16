Florida women's healthcare ranks dismally

A recent study showed that, for healthcare coverage, access, and affordability for women, Florida ranks 48 out of 51 states including Washington, D.C. For prenatal care, the state comes in dead last – 51 out of 51.

The study was conducted by the Commonwealth Fund, a nonpartisan foundation that promotes a high-performing health care system. Dave Radley is one of the authors of the study.

“Some of the areas where, where we see the biggest challenges in Florida are around healthcare coverage and access and healthcare affordability,” said Radley.

Part of the problem is a lack of health insurance.

“14% of women, about 1 in 7 working age women in the state don’t have health insurance coverage,” he said.

That’s higher than in almost any other state, Radley said.

About a quarter of women age 18-44 say they skipped getting care because they couldn’t afford it. 29% of that group say they don’t have a usual source of care – a general practitioner or family doctor—which means they would probably have to go to urgent care or an emergency room.

Another factor adding to the shortfall is the lack of Medicaid expansion in Florida.

When the federal government offered to open up Medicaid coverage to include residents with a slightly higher income, Florida turned down that coverage, leaving many people uninsured.

When asked what might help in Florida, Radley said this:

“Anything that, enhances insurance coverage of Florida would be a huge win for women in Florida. Florida could consider expanding its Medicaid program.”

