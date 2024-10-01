NCH and Florida Blue reach last-minute agreement

At the eleventh hour, Florida Blue and NCH were able to come to a multi-year agreement that will keep NCH’s doctors, hospitals, and practices in-network for Florida Blue members.

For months, the two parties have not been able to agree on terms of a contract.

Florida Blue subscribers were very close to having to pay out-of-network charges for NCH providers or find new ones. But as of this morning,

Florida Blue announced that there will be no disruption in service for their members who use NCH doctors and practices.

