Check the expiration dates of at-home COVID tests: Health professionals

Coronavirus season is a new reality of post-pandemic life, especially for the approaching winter months. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers four free COVID-19 tests to every U.S. household.

If you have tests left over from previous years, health professionals recommend checking the expiration date to avoid false negatives.

“Most of the over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 tests look for the antigen found on the virus—that’s the protein coating—and use antibodies to do that," said Cleveland Clinic microbiologist Dr. Daniel Rhodes.

"Over time, those antibodies degrade, just like food expires in your cabinet."

Check the FDA website for updated expiration dates on any at-home tests past their expiration date.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.