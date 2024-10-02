© 2024 WGCU News
Check the expiration dates of at-home COVID tests: Health professionals

WGCU | By Matt Civale
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:36 AM EDT
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Coronavirus season is a new reality of post-pandemic life, especially for the approaching winter months. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services offers four free COVID-19 tests to every U.S. household.

If you have tests left over from previous years, health professionals recommend checking the expiration date to avoid false negatives.

“Most of the over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 tests look for the antigen found on the virus—that’s the protein coating—and use antibodies to do that," said Cleveland Clinic microbiologist Dr. Daniel Rhodes.

"Over time, those antibodies degrade, just like food expires in your cabinet."

Check the FDA website for updated expiration dates on any at-home tests past their expiration date.

